Govt prioritizes Hasina’s extradition: CA Press Secretary

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam stated today that the interim government’s primary objective is to bring back Sheikh Hasina from India and ensure her trial in Bangladesh.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy, Alam cited a recent fact-finding report from the UN human rights office, which he claimed revealed Sheikh Hasina’s involvement in crimes against humanity during her tenure.

“Following the publication of the UN report and additional findings from rights organizations, pressure has increased on India to extradite Hasina to Bangladesh,” Alam said.

He also referred to a survey conducted by the Indian English daily *India Today*, which reportedly found that 55 percent of Indian respondents support Hasina’s repatriation to Bangladesh, while a portion favored sending her to another country, and only 16-17 percent preferred her continued stay in India.

The press secretary emphasized that the government remains committed to ensuring her return and trial. “This is our top priority,” he asserted.

Responding to a question, Alam reiterated that the decision on whether the Awami League can continue its political activities rests with the people and political parties. However, he stressed that those responsible for killings, enforced disappearances, and other crimes must be brought to justice.

Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder was also present at the briefing.