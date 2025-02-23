None can survive by means of corruption: Jamaat Amir

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Dr Shafiqur Rahman has said none can survive by adopting corruption and misrule.

He said only the rule of Quran can bring peace in the society and emancipate people from all problems.

Jamaat Amir said this in a public meeting organized by Laxmipur district unit of the party at the Adarsha Samad Government High School ground on Saturday.

“In the past, people were exploited in the name of establishing Sonar Bangla. We would not pursue such politics for which we should flee the country like fascists,” he said.

Dr Shafiqur Rahman said the people belong to any Islamic party can never be involved with any corrupt practices like extortion, encroachment and oppression as they always fear the Almighty Allah.

He demanded release of the party leader Jamaat leader ATM Azharul Islam by February 25 saying “otherwise the interim government should take preparation to take 30 million Jamaat leaders and workers and keep them behind bar.”

Shafiqur Rahman said many things have changed in Bangladesh in the last 54 years. Time and again people have seen the huge bloodshed and rule of many people.

“You have heard about many ideologies, but so far you didn’t have the opportunity to see the rule of Islamic ideology of majority people,” he said.

“Only the Quran can give guarantee of establishing a real Sonar Bangla, nothing else. All experiments are over and Insha Allah, Bangladesh will be built based on Quran,” he added.

Referring to the supreme sacrifices of many youths and students in July movement, Dr. Shafiqur Rahman said the country has become independent for the second time in exchange of their blood.

“We want to see Bangladesh as a humanitarian state. We want the people of this country to achieve their emancipation through implementation of the law of Allah,” Jamaat Amir said.

District Jamaat Amir Master Ruhul Amin Bhuiyan presided over the meeting while secretary Faruk Hossain Nurnabi and assistant secretary advocate Mohsin Kabir Murad, party’s assistant secretary General ATM Masum, central leader Mubarak Hossain, Kazi Din Mohammad, Shahjahan Chowdhury, Dr Rezaul Karim and Advocate Atiqur Rahman addressed the meeting, among others.