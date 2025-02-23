Electric bus services on 3 routes to reduce air pollutuion

The government has planning to start electric bus services on three routes in the capital to reduce air pollution as the air quality in Dhaka plummeted to a catastrophic level.

World Bank will provide 300 million to run this project.

Electric vehicles represent a viable solution to mitigate vehicular air pollution in major cities like Dhaka. It can help reduce air pollution by reducing emissions from vehicles.

Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) informed that the project will begin from July this year and will end on June 2030.

At first, the busses will ply on three routes.

One of the main causes behind air pollution in Dhaka is diesel-powered public transport. If electric buses are introduced through this new project, harmful fumes emitted from vehicles will be reduced and the city’s environment will be more livable.

Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) thinks that this project will not only improve the environment, but also help to bring order to the transport system. Electric buses will play an important role in bringing order to the franchise-based transport system.