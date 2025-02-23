Unity must to protect Bangladesh, its people: Tarique

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday said unity among the democratic forces is crucial to protect Bangladesh and its people from conspirators.

“If we want to protect the people of the country and, above all, safeguard Bangladesh, we must all remain united at any cost,” he said while virtually addressing the council of the Jashore district unit BNP at Central Eidgah Maidan.

The BNP leader warned that autocratic forces are attempting to resurface and that conspirators are not sitting idle. “They are continuing their plans under various pretexts, but we cannot allow them to succeed.”

“There may be differences of opinion among us. We’ll sit together and discuss. If one discussion is not enough, we will sit again. Through discussions, we’ll find solutions to our problems,” he said.

He highlighted the BNP’s commitment to rebuilding the country, stating that the party had presented a 31-point outline for the reform of the state structure, which includes plans for education, employment, healthcare, and agriculture.

Tarique said the main goal of his party is to restore the collapsed state structure to rebuild the country.

“Many people are talking about reforms now, but in the past, they were nowhere to be seen on the streets. Only BNP has faced the bloodshed of dictatorship, discussed reforms, and announced a 31-point plan,” he said.

The BNP leader also said if the BNP returns to power with the people’s votes, its first priority will be to rebuild the country.

Tarique accused Sheikh Hasina of resorting to killings and enforced disappearances to stay in power.

He said during Hasina’s long autocratic rule, BNP and some other political parties protested on the streets, enduring repression and suppression.

Tarique observed that those who now speak â€˜big talks’ were absent during the anti-dictatorship movement at that time.

He also mentioned that action had already been taken against leaders and activists of his party involved in unlawful activities. “So, the people of the country cannot be misled by the carrying out propaganda against BNP.”

Tarique emphasised the importance of holding a credible and transparent national election as soon as possible to rebuild the country in line with the people’s hopes and aspirations.