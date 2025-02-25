Bangladesh must ensure justice for 2009 Pilkhana carnage victims: CA

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus expressed the nation’s commitment to delivering fair justice for the military personnel killed during the 2009 BDR carnage at Pilkhana in Dhaka.

In a statement marking the first observance of Jatiya Shaheed Sena Dibash (National Martyred Army Day), Prof. Yunus paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, describing them as the nation’s “brightest children.”

He highlighted that despite the passage of many years, the families of the victims are still waiting for justice. The Chief Adviser noted that the interim government had declared February 25 as National Martyred Army Day to honor the soldiers’ sacrifices.

Prof. Yunus emphasized the ongoing uncertainty the nation has faced following the brutal killings of the army members, urging the country to support the families of the martyrs and all those oppressed. He stressed the importance of remembering the brave soldiers who died while serving the country, and called for an end to misrule, conspiracies, and pride that lead to such tragedies.

In conclusion, Prof. Yunus reaffirmed the pledge to build a self-reliant and civilized Bangladesh in memory of the martyred soldiers. He paid his deepest respects to the martyrs on behalf of the nation.