Nahid Islam resigns

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Nahid Islam has resigned from the advisory council of the interim government.

The Chief Adviser’s office revealed the information on Tuesday.

Nahid Islam will take charge as the convener of the new political party to be announced on February 28.

Nahid, a Dhaka University student and coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, took oath as an adviser to the interim government on August 9 after the fall of Hasina government in a mass upsurge on August 5.