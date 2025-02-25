Magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolts Dhaka, other parts

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale was felt in the capital and several parts of the country at 6:40AM on Tuesday.

However, as the epicenter was in the Bay of Bengal near India, its impact in Bangladesh was minimal, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre acting officer in-charge Rubayet Kabir said that the earthquake was felt at 6:40AM and 25 seconds. However, there were no immediate reports of casualties as it was a moderate earthquake.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Bay of Bengal adjoining West Bengal and Odisha.