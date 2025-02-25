Nat’l Martyred Army Day today

Jatiya Shaheed Sena Dibos (National Martyred Army Day) is being observed in the country on Tuesday, commemorating the martyred army officials who were killed in the 2009 Pilkhana massacre.

Marking the day, around 9AM, Home Affairs Adviser Lt General (retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury went to Military Graveyard in the capital’s Banani and paid his tribute to the slain army officials and members by placing wreaths at 9AM.

Later, Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force also paid their tributes by placing wreaths.

Prayers were offered in remembrance of the officers who lost their lives in the tragic Pilkhana massacre.

On February 25, 2009, several hundred mutineers of the then Bangladesh Rifles (BDR), now Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), launched an armed rebellion at the Pilkhana Darbar Hall, brutally killing 74 people.

Among the martyrs were 56 valiant army officers, including the then BDR chief, Maj Gen Shakil Ahmed. Their sacrifice remains a dark yet solemn chapter in the nation’s history.