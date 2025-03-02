Crime, not politics, should guide action: Home Adviser

Home Affairs Adviser General Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd.) has emphasized that legal actions should be taken based on crime, not political affiliation.

“We are not serving the interests of any political party. Every action being taken is for the welfare of the country,” he stated.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting with officials from the Home and Agriculture Ministries at the Cox’s Bazar Deputy Commissioner’s office, he stressed that no instructions had been given to favor individuals based on party ties.

“If any political leader or activist is involved in crimes such as encroachment, strict action must be taken against them based on evidence,” he affirmed.

During the discussion, the adviser ordered the immediate removal of Chakaria Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Manjur Quader Bhuiyan within 24 hours. He issued the directive to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Chittagong Range over the phone after receiving a complaint from a journalist.

Expressing concern over rising crimes in Cox’s Bazar, including kidnapping and drug trafficking, Jahangir said such incidents are frequently highlighted in the media.

“You, the journalists and conscious citizens, are well aware of those involved. Unfortunately, our administration often prioritizes individuals linked to the party expected to gain power,” he remarked.

Regarding the Rohingya crisis, the Home Adviser acknowledged that while Bangladesh provided them shelter on humanitarian grounds, the actual number of refugees exceeds the official estimate of 1.2 million.

“They have become a burden for us. Without their repatriation, curbing criminal activities in border areas remains challenging,” he said.

Jahangir also addressed trade concerns with Myanmar, noting that since the Arakan Army’s takeover of Rakhine State, cross-border trade has faced disruptions.

“The Arakan Army has detained several ships and taken Bangladeshi fishermen captive. To ensure border security and facilitate Rohingya repatriation, we are maintaining contact with them,” he stated.