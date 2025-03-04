Ex-ambassador Mohiuddin Ahmed passes away

Former ambassador and freedom fighter Mohiuddin Ahmed has passed away.

He breathed his last at a hospital in the capital on Sunday (March 2) due to multiple age-related complications, said his daughter Parveen Ahmed, a journalist and communication consultant.

The namaz-e-janaza for the 88-year-old envoy was held on Sunday night at Masjid ut Taqwa in Dhanmondi. He was laid to rest beside his mother at Azimpur graveyard on Monday morning.

Mohiuddin Ahmed is survived by wife, Hasina Ahmed; his daughters, Parveen and Nasmeen Ahmed; his son, Asif Ahmed; and two granddaughters.

Born in Raipura, Narsingdi, Mohiuddin pursued his higher education at Dhaka University, where he earned a degree in economics followed by a master’s in international relations.

He joined the Foreign Service in 1963, embarking on an illustrious diplomatic career.

Over the years, he held key positions within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including acting foreign secretary, deputy chief of protocol, director of general administration, and additional foreign secretary.

He served as Bangladesh’s ambassador to Nepal and Senegal (with concurrent accreditation to Mali, Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia, and Guinea Conakry). His postings also included deputy high commissioner in London and assignments at Bangladesh missions in New Delhi and Jakarta.

A patriot at heart, Mohiuddin Ahmed defected in favour of Bangladesh while serving as trade commissioner at Pakistan’s Hong Kong mission during the Liberation War. He was also a veteran of the 1952 Language Movement.

Beyond his diplomatic service, Mohiuddin contributed significantly to the financial sector. He served as a director at Janata Bank and Bank Asia, as well as Nabil Bank in Nepal. He also held an advisory role at Rangs Group.

Before joining the Foreign Service, Mohiuddin was a writer and photographer, contributing to the British Information Service and local publications such as the daily Ittefaq and the weekly Begum magazine.