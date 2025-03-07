‘Coordinator’ holds no longer validity: Nahid

The newly formed political party, Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP), has urged authorities to take legal action against individuals misusing the title ‘Shomonnoyok’ (Coordinator) for illegal activities such as extortion and corruption.

At a press conference held on Friday afternoon at the NCP office, Convener Nahid Islam declared that the designation “Coordinator” no longer holds validity.

He stressed that anyone still using this title should face legal consequences. His remarks came in response to a question about the party’s stance on the issue.

Highlighting recent political shifts, Islam noted that the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement no longer exists in its previous form.

Instead, it has given rise to a new political entity—NCP—as well as a fresh student organisation. He called on law enforcement agencies to take strict measures against those exploiting the defunct title for unlawful purposes.

With this bold stance, Jatiya Nagorik Party positions itself as a watchdog against corruption, signalling its intent to bring change in the country’s political landscape.