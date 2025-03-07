Sunil Chhetri returns from retirement to play against Maldives, Bangladesh

India’s former football captain and record goalscorer, Sunil Chhetri, came out of retirement on March 6, reported Sportstar, as India to play its third round of qualifiers of the AFC Asian Cup 2027, against Bangladesh on March 25.

Earlier in June 2024, Sunil Chhetri had announced his retirement from international football, following a goalless draw with Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

According to FIFA stats, Chhetri is the fourth-highest goalscorer in men�s football, below Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Ali Daei.

Though he announced his retirement from international football in 2024, he continued playing for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League and scored 12 goals to become its highest Indian goalscorer this season.

Lauding Sunil Chhetri, India’s other former captain, Bhaichung Bhutia, had lamented the lack of strikers recently.

�There have been some great moments with some Indian strikers and attacking midfielders, but consistency is not there. So, we�ve not been able to say that a particular player is going to take Indian football forward (after Chhetri),� Sportstar quoted Bhutia as saying.

�The highest Indian scorer this year is also a 40-year-old man, Sunil Chhetri. So, yes, there�s a big gap but hopefully, in 2025, we might be able to see) that.�

What Chhetri had said before retirement?

Before his last game against Kuwait, Chhetri had said, �I think most of us have met already 20 days back and we have spoken about my last game. That’s done. We are here only and only to speak about Kuwait and India and I’m trying really hard to not think about this game like this.”