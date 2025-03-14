Suarez, Messi propel Inter Miami to CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to a 2-0 victory over Jamaica’s Cavalier SC on Thursday, securing a spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals. Suarez opened the scoring with a penalty in the 11th minute, while Messi, who came on in the second half, sealed the win with a stoppage-time goal, completing a 4-0 aggregate victory for Miami.

With the win, Inter Miami will face Los Angeles FC in the quarterfinals as they aim for their first-ever semifinal appearance in the tournament.

Miami coach Javier Mascherano explained the decision to bring Messi on in the second half, saying, “Lio hadn’t played regularly in the last three or four games. We wanted him on the field, but we had to choose the right moment. Tonight was that moment. He felt good, and the fans in Jamaica got to see him. It was a fantastic night for everyone.”

Messi’s much-anticipated debut in Jamaica drew great excitement, with the Argentine star and his teammates welcomed by Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, Olivia Grange.

Cavalier SC, which usually plays in a 3,000-seat stadium, moved the match to the larger 35,000-capacity National Stadium to accommodate the crowd.

“The reception from the people here was incredible,” Mascherano said. “I’m pleased with our performance—it was a big step forward for us.”

Jamaican fans erupted in joy when Messi capped the match with a close-range goal in the dying seconds, converting a cross from Santiago Morales.