UN chief leaves Dhaka wrapping up 4-day visit

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres left Dhaka on Sunday morning after ending his four-day visit to Bangladesh.

He left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at about 9:55AM. Environment, Forests and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Chief Adviser’s High Representative for Rohingya issue Khalilur Rahman saw him off at the airport.

Before his departure, the UN Secretary General spoke to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus over the phone and exchanged farewell greetings.

Guterres expressed his total solidarity with the efforts that Bangladesh is taking in order to introduce reforms that will make Bangladesh “one of the most perfect democracies” in the world.

During his visit, the secretary-general met with top officials, including Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus; Foreign Adviser Md Towhid Hossain, and High Representative Khalilur Rahman.

He visited the Rohingya camps to share Ramadan Solidarity Iftar with about 10 million Rohingya when he was accompanied by the Chief Adviser.

Guterres, who arrived in Dhaka on March 13, said Bangladesh can count on full support of the UN in its way to provide its citizens a set of institutions which will be able to guide the country towards “sustainable and inclusive” development.

He also joined a roundtable discussion on reforms, met with Bangladeshi youth representatives and members of the civil society.