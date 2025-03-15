UN ready to support Bangladesh fostering peace, democracy: Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to assisting Bangladesh in fostering peace, national dialogue, and trust as the country navigates a crucial democratic transition.

Speaking at a joint press briefing at Hotel Intercontinental in Dhaka, Guterres assured, “As Bangladesh undergoes important reforms and transitions, the UN stands ready to support efforts in building peace, national dialogue, trust, and healing.”

Expressing his appreciation for being in Bangladesh at this significant juncture, the UN chief acknowledged the leadership of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in guiding the country toward a future of greater democracy, justice, and prosperity.

“This is a pivotal moment for Bangladesh, and the international community must do its part in supporting the nation’s pursuit of a just, inclusive, and prosperous future,” he stated.

Guterres emphasized the UN’s unwavering partnership with Bangladesh, pledging continued cooperation to ensure a sustainable and equitable future for all.

Recognizing Bangladesh’s long-standing commitment to global peace and humanitarian efforts, he commended the country’s contributions to UN peacekeeping missions.

“Bangladesh is a living symbol of these values through its dedication to peace, development, and humanitarian relief,” he said, paying tribute to Bangladeshi peacekeepers serving in some of the world’s most challenging environments.