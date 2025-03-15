Youth’s body found floating in Sylhet

Police recovered the floating body of a young man from a water canal at Zakiganj upazila in Sylhet on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Riaz Uddin, 18, son of Taj Uddin, a resident of Tengrabazar village in Moulvibazar district.

Confirming the matter, Zakiganj Police Station officer-in-charge Jahirul Islam Munna said that locals spotted the body floating on the water of a water canal near Phultali Kamil Madrasha and informed police.

Being informed, a team of police recovered the body and sent it to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination.

Legal process was underway in this connection, the OC added.