Ramadan 2025 diet secrets: Best and worst foods to eat

Iftar is the meal that is enjoyed after sunset, marking the end of the daily fast. Traditionally, it begins with the eating of dates and drinking water, followed by a larger meal.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prachi Chandra, Lead Clinical Nutritionist at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, suggested, “Break the fast by consuming few pieces of soaked dried fruits (dates, raisins, prunes etc.) and a beverage like coconut water/buttermilk/ fresh soup/fruit punch/sweet and salty lemon juice/kokum drink/kanji etc. at iftar.”

For major meals, she recommended you should include a preparation that has good amount of vegetables, proteins and complex carbs, for example –

1. Chicken with red rice, mixed salad, followed by fruit custard

2. Baked fish with roasted vegetables, or fish curry with brown rice and sauted vegetables followed by sweet vermicelli

3. Regular meals with less rice, multigrain chapatti and salad and nuts chikki.

Ramadan fasting goals

Prachi Chandra highlighted a few points to remember during fasting:

The dishes that are prepared during both the meals should be made keeping in mind the nutrient density and variety.

You can add use pre-soaked nuts paste, defatted groundnut powder, fresh coconut, roasted seeds powder, soya flour, besan, food combinations etc. to enhance the nutritive value of foods.

Start your meals with vegetable and sprouts followed by regular food items.

If you have a craving for sweets then opt for healthier versions such as chikki’s, payasams, candy or milk-based homemade ice creams etc.

Cook food using methods that retain nutrients. Do not over-cook the foods.

Prefer using jaggery or honey in foods and beverages for digestion.

Include healthy unsaturated fats like cold pressed seed oils, avocado, olives and fatty fish.

Avoid eating extra salty foods such as chips, pickles, sauces as they will increase thirst.

Include variety of seasonal fruits and fresh vegetables.

Avoid Heavy Foods: Foods like deep-fried snacks, excessive sugar and sweets, processed foods, fatty meats, and puri etc. should generally be avoided as they can make you feel sluggish and cause indigestion and bloating.

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water and the above-mentioned beverages before and after each prayer to keep yourself hydrated during fasting.

Moderation: While it’s important to eat nutritious foods during fasting, it’s also key to avoid overeating. Fasting is meant to give your body a break, so avoid loading up on too many calories by consuming more carbs and fats.

Choose Whole Foods: Opt for simple, whole foods that are easy to digest and provide sustained energy throughout the day.

It takes time for the body to adjust to a new routine and pattern of eating. If done correctly, fasting will help in rejuvenating your body.