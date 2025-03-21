Dholai Bridge in Sylhet at risk of collapse

Dholai Bridge in Companiganj Upazila of the district is facing a risk of collapse due to the indiscriminate sand lifting.

Over 50,000 people of three unions have to use the bridge to go to different destinations, including Companiganj upazila headquarters.

Locals allege said influential groups had been engaged in sand lifting from near the bridge pillars.

Local administration often launches drives against sand lifters, but no progress takes place.

But, the authorities concerned are turning a deaf ear to the illegal sand lifting.Until and unless the criminals are given strong punishment, locals will fall in trouble, said they added.

Some locals, including a student of Shahjalal University of Science & Technology, have submitted a written complaint to the deputy commissioner on 12 March, seeking immediate protection of the important bridge.

It had been mentioned in the complaint that it’s the second largest bridge in Sylhet division, which plays an important role in the regional communication.

The indiscriminate sand extraction has put the pillars at huge risk. Due to the local government’s inaction, no stern action had yet been taken, they added.

The 434.35-metre bridge was built in September 2006 near Bholaganj stone quarry.

The inhabitants of villages under East Islampur and North Ronikhai unions came under the road network. Stone transportation from the country’s largest stone quarry became easy.

A police official said police often conduct drives against sand lifters.