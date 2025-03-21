BNP does politics for the welfare for general people of the country – Former Mayor Ariful Haque at BNP’s Iftar in Jagannathpur

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia’s advisor and former Mayor of Sylhet City Corporation Ariful Haque Chowdhury said that when the Awami League government was in power, the opposition parties including BNP could not hold meetings and gatherings due to torture and oppression. Now the people of the country are able to freely express their views and the political parties can hold their meetings and religious rituals. BNP has always been in favor of democracy, rule of law and religious expression. It will continue to work for the welfare of the country in the future.

He said these things while speaking as the chief guest at the Iftar and Dua Mahfil organized at the Syedpur Hafizia Madrasa ground by the Syedpur Shaharpara Union BNP unit and associate organizations on Wednesday (March 19).

The discussion meeting, chaired by Syedpur Shaharpara Union BNP former president Syed Ajmal Hossain and conducted by former general secretary Md. Rahin Talukder, was attended by special guests including BNP executive committee member, UK BNP general secretary Koysar M. Ahmed, Sunamganj district BNP convening committee member with signing authority Advocate Md. Abdul Haque, Sunamganj district BNP convening committee member Sunamganj district BNP convening committee member Sunamganj district and sessions judge court PP Advocate Mallick Moinuddin Sohel, Upazila convening committee member Syed Mosabbir Ahmed. The discussion meeting, which started with a welcome speech, included Upazila BNP convenor Abu Hurayra Chad Master, Sunamganj district BNP convening committee member Advocate Sher-e-Noor Ali, Sunamganj district BNP convening committee member MA Mukit, UK BNP joint general secretary Sujatur Reza, District BNP convening committee advocate Ziaur Rahim Shahin, Municipal BNP Convener Sala Uddin Mithu, Upazila BNP Joint Convener Advocate Jamal Uddin Ahmed, Sunamganj District Chhatra Dal Convener Joynul Alam, UK BNP leader Joynal Kureshi, Upazila Chhatra Dal Convener Mamunur Rashid Mamun, etc.

A large number of leaders and activists, including leaders of various unions, BNP and allied organizations, including Jagannathpur Upazila and Municipal Councils, and people from all walks of life were present at the Iftar Mahfil. Before Iftar, prayers were offered for the recovery of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia.