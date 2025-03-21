Procession in support of AL in Dhanmondi, 3 held

Awami League leaders and activists held a procession in the Dhanmondi 27 area of the capital on Friday evening.

At least 25-30 people took part in the procession.

During the procession, local residents chased and arrested three individuals from the procession. After beating them, they were handed over to the Mohammadpur police station.

The arrested individuals are Laboni, 35, a member of the Central Youth Women’s League, and two others, Sirajul, 45 and Raju, 30.

The procession was broadcast live on Facebook through an account named ‘Nahid Uj Zaman.’ Participants in the procession were chanting slogans regarding the return of Sheikh Hasina.