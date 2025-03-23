Fundora stops booker in fourth round to retain WBC, WBO super welterweight titles

Sebastian Fundora successfully defended his WBC and WBO super welterweight world titles on Saturday, stopping Chordale Booker in the fourth round at a fight in Las Vegas.

The six-foot-six southpaw, known as the “Towering Inferno,” delivered a dominant first defense of the titles he won last March with a split-decision victory over Australian Tim Tszyu.

Fundora rocked Booker in the third round and knocked him down twice in the fourth, landing a powerful left hook and two sharp uppercuts that sent Booker to the canvas. After Booker managed to rise, Fundora continued his relentless attack, prompting referee Thomas Taylor to stop the fight at 2:51 of the fourth round.

“I’ve felt ready this whole time since my last fight,” said Fundora, who now has a record of 22-1-1, with 14 wins by knockout. Booker’s record dropped to 23-2.

“I’ve worked very hard this past year to be ready. Now I’ve successfully defended my two titles and the sky’s the limit,” Fundora added, expressing his ambition to follow in the footsteps of his sister, flyweight Gabriela Fundora, and become an undisputed world champion.

“Whoever they have for me next, I’ll be ready,” he concluded.