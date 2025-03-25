Election will be held between this December and June next year, CA reaffirms in address to nation

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has reiterated that the national election will be held between December this year and June next year.

“I have said before and I am reiterating again, the election will take place between December this year and June next year. We want the upcoming election to be the most free, fair, and credible in the history of Bangladesh,” he said during his speech to the nation at 7pm, extending his greetings on the occasion of tomorrow’s Independence Day (26 March) and the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

For this, the Election Commission has started making all necessary preparations, the chief adviser said.

“I hope that political parties will begin preparing for the elections with great enthusiasm and excitement.”

‘Always remember we are in a state of war’

The CA said he would like to remind the nation that the first phase of the July uprising has been successfully completed with the second phase now commencing.

“We must always remember that we are in a state of war,” Yunus said.

“‘Rumours’ are the primary weapon of the defeated forces to use against the July uprising. Whenever you [people] encounter a rumour, always trace the source. Do not ignore the rumours. Many experienced war experts are working day and night behind these rumours, with unlimited financial resources backing them. Their main goal is to defeat the July uprising. We will not let that happen,” he added.

He further said, “As you are aware, since the interim government took charge, there have been widespread rumours across the media and social media. There are continuous attempts to destabilise the country by spreading false information and misleading the public.”

He further warned that as the election draws closer, this will only get worse. “You all know who is behind this and why.”

The government has sought the assistance of the United Nations to stop the spread of these rumours and false information, he said, adding that the UN secretary-general has assured of their support in combating this issue.

“Our unity is causing great discomfort to the defeated forces. They want to break this unity. Their cunning tactics may go unnoticed. You may not even realise when you have become a puppet in their game. We must combat these rumours with our awareness and unity. We must thwart the conspiracies of the fugitive forces.”

6,295 politically motivated cases filed during AL regime recommended to be withdrawn

Yunus also said a total of 6,295 politically motivated cases have been recommended by the interim government for withdrawal so far which were filed across the country during the Awami League regime.

“During the previous government’s tenure, false cases were used as a tool to suppress dissenting opinions. After thorough review at various levels, we have taken steps to withdraw these harassment-related cases.”

All other harassment cases are also being gradually withdrawn, he added.

Additionally, 413 cases related to speech offenses under the Cyber Security Act have been withdrawn so far.

“This law will be immediately repealed, and a citizen-friendly Cyber Security Act is being introduced,” he added.

Yunus is expected to depart Dhaka for China on 26 March to attend the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025 in Boao, Hainan Province, South China and hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Earlier this morning, Yunus presented the Independence Award-2025 to seven distinguished individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions at the national level.

Following that, the CA unveiled a commemorative postage stamp in observance of the Independence and National Day, to be observed tomorrow (26 March).

Meanwhile, the nation is also solemnly observing “Genocide Day” today, commemorating the horrific atrocities committed by the Pakistan occupation army on the night of 25 March in 1971.

Corruption is the Biggest Problem in Bangladesh

The chief adviser described boundless corruption as the “biggest problem” in Bangladesh, stating that the previous Awami League government had taken corruption to new extremes.

He explained that corruption not only increases costs significantly but also undermines all the efforts of the government and the people, rendering the government’s goals, policies, institutional arrangements, and the responsibilities of its officials meaningless.

“Like the countrymen, the international community also wants us to be free from corruption, because they want to expand trade and commerce with us. If we cannot be free from corruption, trade and commerce will not progress. Bangladesh has no way without being free from corruption,” he said.

Yunus said his interim government is putting top priority on making all work corruption-free.

He emphasised that the government, businessmen, industrialists, investors, and all citizens must work in accordance with these unwritten rules of corruption.

The chief adviser also stated that citizens must strive to become experts in the art of survival while dealing with corruption.