Theme-based Eid collection @ Rang Bangladesh

Like every year, Rang Bangladesh has focused on theme-based collections. This year’s themes are ‘Al Hamra Mosque’, T’nalak Weaving’ and ‘Delight in Design – Indian Silver for the Raj’. A brief explanation of the themes will make it clear how rich the company’s diverse design concept is.

Along with the theme-based idea of a defined colour palette made up of a mix of international forecast and local festive colors, the country’s leading fashion house also pays full attention and care to local culture, nature, weather, comfort, color, weave, and sustainability of fabrics.