Stop chasing coordinators’ for jobs: Sarjis

Chief organiser (north) of Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP), Sarjis Alam, has urged job seekers not to chase coordinators, political figures or intermediaries in hopes of securing a constable position in the police force.

In a verified Facebook post made around 11:30 AM on Friday, Sarjis addressed candidates currently participating in the ongoing recruitment process for constables in Panchagarh. He advised them to focus solely on their merit and preparation, emphasizing that political connections or recommendations will not secure them the job.

“There is no need to run after party leaders or coordinators. The recruitment is based entirely on merit,” Sarjis wrote. He explained the selection process, which begins with a fitness test, followed by a 50-mark written examination and a 15-mark viva. “Success in the recruitment process hinges on the written exam, which holds the highest weight,” he said.

Recalling the previous recruitment cycle, Sarjis noted that over 500 candidates had passed the fitness test, but only 28 were finally selected. “In the viva, candidates usually score 7-8 marks if they have basic knowledge. Getting an extra 2–4 marks through recommendations won’t help if you don’t perform well in the written exam,” he explained.

He firmly discouraged candidates from relying on political influence, saying, “The Panchagarh District Police have confirmed that the recruitment will be 100% merit-based. No recommendations will be accepted.”

Sarjis also highlighted the historical significance of merit-based justice, referencing past national sacrifices. “The people of this country have fought for a system where merit prevails over favoritism. Over 1,500 people sacrificed their lives, and thousands more shed their blood. Seeking political endorsements now would be a betrayal of that sacrifice.”

He concluded by asking candidates not to approach him or any political leader for favors. “Let’s work together to ensure that Bangladesh Police conducts a completely transparent recruitment process. We, the political leaders, should stand by the candidates by ensuring merit wins,” he added.