Farooki alleges Hasina’s allies of torching ‘Face of Fascism’

Cultural Affairs Advisor Mostofa Sarwar Farooki accused Hasina’s allies of burning the “Face of Fascism” at Dhaka University’s (DU) Faculty of Fine Arts.

He vowed legal action. DU formed five-member probe committee led by Arts faculty Dean Prof. Siddiqur Rahman Khan, confirmed by Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed at 12:30 PM on Saturday.

“Hasina’s associates set fire to the ‘face of fascism’ at Charukola early this morning,” Farooki wrote on Facebook on Saturday, April 12.

“Those who dared to do this, whether part of soft Awami League or its B team, must all be held accountable under the law, and quickly.”

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday when unidentified individuals set fire to the motif being constructed for the upcoming Pohela Boishakh celebrations.

The “Face of Fascism” was completely destroyed, whilst the adjacent ”Peace Dove” motif was partially damaged.

DU bnp-jamaat backed teachers’ group “Sada Dal” condemned the arson attack on the ‘Face of Fascism’ and ‘Peace Dove’ motifs at Faculty of Fine Arts, calling it a planned act.

In a statement signed by its conveners, they demanded swift identification and maximum punishment of those responsible.

They expressed concern over campus security, stating the fire wasn’t accidental but a deliberate act possibly linked to fascist elements.

The group urged for a proper investigation and stronger safety measures at the university, especially ahead of the Pahela Baishakh celebrations.

Farooki emphasised that attempts to disrupt the procession would be met with determination, “Those working on behalf of Awami League to stop this procession won’t just face legal action; we will ensure that this year’s procession becomes even more meaningful.”

“We are not suspecting any individual in particular. However, since the fire specifically targeted the face of fascism, we are suspecting a particular group,” said Proctor Saifuddin. “It seems the flames from that motif spread to the peace dove, causing partial damage.”

Security had reportedly been heightened around Faculty of Fine Art in recent days following social media concerns about the controversial motif. However, the area was relatively empty during prayer time, which investigators believe may have been exploited by the perpetrators.

“There are six CCTV cameras at the scene. We are reviewing the footage to identify those involved,” the proctor added, noting they were experiencing delays accessing the server.

CCTV footage shows a masked individual calmly lighting the structure on fire, but the person’s identity remains unknown.

Assistant Proctor Israfill Ratan confirmed the incident, noting the attacker wore jeans and a black mask.

DU Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed said the fire was set around 4:50 AM during Fajr prayer.

Dean Azharul Islam Chanchal added that the fascist face and a dove motif were completely destroyed in the targeted arson.

The burned motifs were part of this year’s ‘Ananda Shobhajatra’ (festive procession) with theme “Harmony of the New Year, End of Fascism.”

Farooki suggested the incident has only strengthened resolve for the celebration, “Hasina’s cronies have made it clear; they do not want to see the people of Bangladesh united in celebration. Now we are more determined than ever, and we will participate in even greater numbers.”

The advisor further noted that many supporters of the July Movement had been saying this year’s procession would be the most inclusive yet, adding, “After last night’s incident, the presence of that monstrous figure has become inevitable. July continues.”