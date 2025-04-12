Redbridge Welfare Association UK organised a community Interaction Meeting with Councilors and Local Activists.

Meeting on the various problems of Redbridge Council and their solutions was held at a local restaurant on Sunday 6th of April 2025

The local councilors present at the meeting organized by the Redbridge Welfare Association assured that they would make efforts to solve the various problems of the area and praised the various activities of the organization.

Jabedur Rahman Janu recited the Holy Quran at the “Community Interaction Meeting with Councilors and Local Activists” program held under the chairmanship of the organization’s president Atiqur Rahman Liton and jointly conducted by General Secretary Suheb Ahmed and Assistant General Secretary Parvez Ahmed.

Co-President Mahbubur Rahman Qureshi presented the organization’s objectives and future plans, and Organizing Secretary Abdal Hossain Chowdhury presented the local problems in detail.

Among others, speakers included: Councilor Faizur Rahman, Councilor Sadruzzaman Khan, Councilor Faruk Chowdhury, Barrister Tarek Chowdhury, Barrister Lutfur Rahman, Police Officer Mohammad Rahman Shah, BBMD CO Sadeq Ahmed, former president of the organization MS Selim, vice president Fazlur Rahman, vice president Tanvir Ahmed, treasurer Selim Khan, Mahbub Alam, Hasim Abdul Ullah and many others.

In the second part of the program, the names of the executive committee of the organization for the next two years were announced

With the unanimous consent of all the members of the organization,

Mahbubur Rahman Qureshi was nominated as the president, Parvez Ahmed as the general secretary and Abdal Hossain Chowdhury as the treasurer

The new president Mahbubur Rahman Qureshi greeted all the respected members and guests present at the program and declared the program over.