March for Gaza: Protesters call upon Muslim world to boycott Israel

The leaders of religious-based organisations and political parties have called upon the Muslim world to boycott Israel, holding the country responsible for its ongoing barbaric atrocities in Gaza.

Mahmudur Rahman, editor of the daily Amar Desh, read out a declaration during the rally held at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on Saturday.

“Cancel all deals and ties with Israel,” Rahman made the call in the declaration, urging the religious leaders around the world to raise their voices, mounting pressure on Israel to end the war.

The rally that began around 3 pm ended at approximately 4 pm, with millions of people joining the programme voluntarily in solidarity with the Gaza people.

The agitated protesters also chanted various kinds of slogans equivocally, including, Free, Free Palestine.

In addition to religious leaders, representatives from various political parties also joined the rally to express their solidarity with its spirit.

Mufti Muhammad Abdul Malek, khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, offered prayers seeking peace for the people of Palestine during the rally.

Famous religious scholars Sheikh Ahmadullah and Mizanur Rahman Azhari joined the meeting and addressed the rally.

The overenthusiastic audiences were bursting with emotion and chanting slogans, waving Palestinian flags following the addresses of the two renowned Islamic scholars.

Palestine Solidarity Movement Bangladesh organised the rally by creating a Facebook event titled ‘March for Gaza.’