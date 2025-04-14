CA greets countrymen on Nababarsha, urges fresh commitment to build new Bangladesh

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of Bangla New Year 1432. In a video message marking Pahela Baishakh, he called upon the nation to move forward with renewed commitment and enthusiasm to build a new, discrimination-free Bangladesh.

Referring to the recent 2024 mass uprising, Prof Yunus said, “It has given us a unique opportunity to build a society free from discrimination. Let us not miss this chance. In this New Year, our pledge should be to create an inclusive and just Bangladesh.”

Describing Pahela Baishakh as a day of unity and harmony, he urged everyone to come closer and embrace a new beginning. “This is the first New Year of the new Bangladesh. Let us leave behind the sorrows, grievances, and bitterness of past years, and step into the future with new dreams and fresh determination,” he added.

The Chief Adviser also stressed the importance of preserving and promoting the country’s culture and heritage. “On this special day, we get the chance to share our rich traditions with the younger generation and the world. Pahela Baishakh is not just a festival—it is a vibrant expression of our identity,” he said.

He highlighted the origin of the Bangla calendar as a crop year introduced for agricultural convenience, which still plays a role in rural farming practices. He noted that the age-old tradition of opening new account books or Halkhata remains an integral part of the celebration in markets and businesses across towns and ports.

Mentioning the Baisakhi fairs held around the country, Prof Yunus praised the creativity of local artisans who make traditional items such as shital pati, clay pots, hand-fans, and toys. He also noted that ethnic communities in both hill and plain areas are celebrating Chaitra Sankranti and Nababarsha on a large scale this year.

He expressed his hope that the New Year 1432 will bring happiness, peace, and prosperity for all. Concluding his message, he wished success for all Pahela Baishakh programmes being held across the country.