Ritu Moni powers Bangladesh to thrilling two-wicket win over Ireland in Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Bangladesh clinched a hard-fought two-wicket victory over Ireland in their second match of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers, thanks to a brilliant lower-order innings by Ritu Moni. The match was held under floodlights at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday night.

Facing a challenging target of 236 runs, Bangladesh struggled early, losing both openers with just two runs on the board in 4.2 overs. But number six batter Ritu Moni rescued the side with a composed 67 off 61 balls, featuring six boundaries and a six, guiding the team to 240 for 8 in 48.4 overs—securing the win with eight balls to spare.

This win marks Bangladesh women’s 12th ODI victory over Ireland in 17 encounters since 2011. The result places Bangladesh at the top of the six-team table with four points from two matches and a healthy net run rate of +1.899. Hosts Pakistan and Scotland also have four points, having played two and three matches respectively.

Earlier, Ireland won the toss and opted to bat, posting a competitive 235 for 8 in their 50 overs. Laura Delany top-scored with 63 off 75 balls, supported by Orla Prendergast’s 41 and Amy Hunter’s 33. Rabeya Khan starred with the ball for Bangladesh, picking up 3 for 39 in her 10 overs, while Fahima Khatun and Jannatul Ferdous shared three wickets between them.

In Bangladesh’s chase, captain Nigar Sultana Joty once again showed her class, scoring a crucial 51 off 68 balls with seven boundaries, following her century in the opening match against Thailand. Sharmin Akter chipped in with a steady 24, and Fahima Khatun added a valuable 28 off 38 balls.

Despite tight bowling from Ireland’s Orla Prendergast and Arlene Kelly, who took two wickets apiece, Bangladesh held their nerve to seal a vital win.

Bangladesh had earlier dominated Thailand with a record 178-run win in their tournament opener. Their upcoming fixtures include matches against Scotland on April 15, West Indies on April 17, and hosts Pakistan on April 19.