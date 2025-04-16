Real Madrid ready for historic comeback against Arsenal: Bellingham

Jude Bellingham believes Wednesday night’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Arsenal is “a night made for Real Madrid” as the Spanish giants prepare to attempt an extraordinary comeback at Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid trail 3-0 from the first leg at Emirates, where they were soundly beaten by a dominant Arsenal side.

But Bellingham remains confident reigning European champions can overturn the deficit and write a new chapter in the club’s legendary European history.

“I’ve heard it a million times since last week, I’ve seen a million videos; it’s really motivating stuff,” Bellingham said at Tuesday’s press conference. “It’s a night that’s made for Real Madrid. A night that would go down in history, but also something that people are familiar with around this part of the world. Hopefully, we can add another special night.”

The odds are stacked against Madrid. They have lost by three or more goals in first leg of a European knockout tie on five previous occasions, and only once — in the 1975-76 European Cup against Derby County — have they recovered to advance, overturning a 4-1 loss with a 5-1 win at home.

Such a comeback has never been achieved by Real Madrid in Champions League era.

But Bellingham believes the pressure and the occasion are exactly what fuels Los Blancos.

“There’s not a lot you can do for Real Madrid in the Champions League that hasn’t already been done,” the 21-year-old said. “Tomorrow is an opportunity for us to do something for the first time, so that’s really important to us.”

Reflecting on Arsenal’s performance in the first leg, Bellingham was full of praise for his England teammate Declan Rice, who shocked many including Bellingham by scoring two spectacular free-kicks.

“The free-kicks were surprising,” Bellingham admitted. “I knew Declan could take set pieces well, corners and stuff, but I’d never seen him do that. Fair play to him.”

Kick-off at Bernabéu is at 1 Am on Thursday, where Madrid will be looking to defy the odds and deliver another unforgettable European night.