Fascist ruler forced to flee due to united efforts

Vice Chairman of the National Consensus Commission Prof Ali Riaz has commented that the fascist ruler was forced to flee due to the united efforts of the people.

He made this comment during a dialogue with Ganasamhati Andolon on Sunday morning.

“There are attempts to address the deep-rooted crises Bangladesh has been facing for a long time. Implementing only the reports of reform commissions is not enough. What we need is to build a democratic state structure and practice democracy. And it is essential for the democratic forces to stay united.”

Ali Riaz added, “We owe a debt to all those who, over the past 53 years, have tried to establish a democratic, accountable and inclusive state in Bangladesh, and a state that ensures citizens’ rights.”

Terming the ongoing dialogue on reforms a step forward, Prof Riaz said they have been able to make progress at least to some extent. “But if we fail to uphold and carry forward it (this progress), all opportunities may slip away. To do so, it needs a collective effort.”

A 10-member delegation of Ganasamhati Andolon, led by its Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki, participated in the talks at the LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.