Fakhrul calls for clear election roadmap

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday urged the government to announce a clear and specific roadmap for the upcoming national elections, stressing that the people of Bangladesh are eager for a truly representative government.

“Free and fair elections are crucial. Without them, the ongoing crises facing the people will persist,” Fakhrul said while addressing a public rally at Jagannathpur Union in Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila.

Criticising the government’s vague timeline, he noted, “They say elections will be held sometime between December and June. This uncertainty must end. The people deserve clarity.”

Reflecting on the past, Fakhrul recounted the hardships faced by BNP leaders and activists over the years. “For the last 15 years, we have faced continuous oppression. Even in Thakurgaon, I struggled to meet the people freely,” he said.

He recalled the violence during previous election periods, mentioning, “In the 2014 elections, around nine people were killed in this area. In 2018, we couldn’t even enter — roads were blocked, cars were set on fire to prevent us from reaching the voters.”

Fakhrul also accused the ruling government of devastating the economy. “For decades, the economy has been looted. Billions of takas have been siphoned abroad, banks have been plundered, and corruption runs rampant under the guise of infrastructure projects,” he alleged.

Looking ahead, Fakhrul pledged that if the BNP assumes power, their foremost priority would be job creation, particularly for the youth. “Providing employment opportunities for young people will be at the top of our agenda,” he said.

Later in the day, Mirza Fakhrul addressed a second gathering in the Boro Khochabari area of the same union, continuing to rally public support.