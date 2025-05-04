China launches ‘Green Channel’ for Bangladeshi medical visas

The Chinese Embassy in Dhaka has introduced a dedicated “Green Channel” to facilitate medical travel for Bangladeshi citizens seeking medical visas to China.

The new streamlined process simplifies documentation and prioritizes urgent applications, according to an official notice issued by the embassy on Sunday.

With the initiative, the embassy has made it significantly easier for Bangladeshi patients to apply for medical visas. Local travel agencies with valid Bangladeshi business licenses are now authorized to issue guarantee letters on behalf of patients, including documents related to bank solvency and proof of familial ties.

Notably, these documents no longer require authentication by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh.

A dedicated Green Channel has been established at both the Chinese Embassy and the Visa Application Service Center. For assistance and inquiries related to medical visas, the embassy has also launched dedicated hotlines: 02222260103 and 01708464809. The visa center can be reached at 022212803261, and there is a dedicated WhatsApp service group at 01885041364.

Priority will be given to online applications, which will be verified and processed promptly. A dedicated medical visa counter at the visa center ensures applicants can submit their documents without waiting in long queues.

For emergency medical cases, same-day visa issuance is possible through the Green Channel. Applicants with scheduled medical appointments will receive priority interviews without needing to queue.

Additionally, if an applicant is unable to appear in person due to health concerns, remote interviews may be arranged via a guarantee letter issued by the travel agency.