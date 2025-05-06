Bangladesh team to fly for India Tuesday to take part in SAFF U-19 Championship

Bangladesh U-19 football team will fly for the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning to participate in the six-nation SAFF U-19 Men’s Championship 2025 in the hope of clinching the title, reports UNB.

The regional youth soccer meet will begin on May 9 at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia.

Bangladesh is in Group A of the regional youth soccer meet with Bhutan and the Maldives, while the Group B team comprises hosts India, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Golam Rabbani Faysal will lead the 30-member Bangladesh team, which consists of 23 booters and seven officials.

“Our countrymen want to see us as the champions in the meet, and we also want to do so,” Bangladesh coach Golam Rabbani Chotan said in a press conference on Monday.

Bangladesh will play the Maldives in the opening match on May 9 at 4 pm while hosts India will encounter Sri Lanka in the other opening day’s fixture at 7:30 pm .

In the remaining group match, Bangladesh will face Bhutan on May 11 at the same venue.

The top two teams from each of the two groups will play in the semifinals on May 16, while the final match is billed for May 18.