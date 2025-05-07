Actor Siddique lands in jail

A Dhaka court on Wednesday ordered to send actor Siddiqur Rahman Siddique in jail in a case filed for an attempt to kill a rickshaw-van driver Abdul Jabbar Howlader during last year’s student-led July-August Mass Uprising.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Jakir Hossain passed the order after the investigation officer produced him before the court after a seven-day remand.

On April 29, some youths arrested Siddique while he was passing through Bailey Road. Later, he was handed over to Gulshan Police Station from Ramna Police Station.

According to the case statement, on July 19 last year, during a protest led by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, police and ruling party activists allegedly opened fire near Confidence Tower in Shahjadpur, Gulshan. Abdul Jabbar Howlader sustained gunshot injuries during the protest.

Abdul Jabbar later filed an attempted murder case with Gulshan Police Station accusing 109 individuals, including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.