Trump urges India, Pakistan to end deadly clashes, offers to mediate

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for an immediate halt to the escalating violence between India and Pakistan, offering to mediate what has become the worst military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors in two decades.

Speaking from the White House, Trump expressed concern over the growing conflict. “It’s so terrible,” he said. “I get along with both, I know both very well, and I want to see them work it out. I want to see them stop.”

The renewed hostilities erupted after India launched missile strikes on Pakistan, accusing Islamabad of backing a deadly attack in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir — a claim Pakistan has denied. The two sides have since exchanged heavy artillery fire along the contested frontier, resulting in at least 43 reported deaths.

Despite Pakistan’s longstanding alliance with the United States, Trump has cultivated closer ties with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he hosted at the White House in February. Nevertheless, Trump emphasized the U.S.’s balanced approach: “We get along with both countries very well… and I want to see it stop. And if I can do anything to help, I will be there.”

Trump initially downplayed the conflict, referring to historical tensions — even inaccurately citing a 1,500-year-old rivalry, despite both nations only gaining independence in 1947. However, in light of the escalating situation, his administration has taken a more active stance.

The White House confirmed that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with his counterparts in India and Pakistan on Friday, urging both sides to reopen diplomatic channels and work toward de-escalation.