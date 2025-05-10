FIFA expands Women’s World Cup to 48 teams from 2031

FIFA announced a major expansion for Women’s World Cup, increasing the number of participating teams to 48 starting from the 2031 tournament.

The decision revealed by FIFA Council, aims to capitalise on the burgeoning global interest and development within women’s football.

Mirroring the upcoming 48-team format of the men’s World Cup in 2026, the expanded Women’s World Cup will feature 12 groups of four, with the top two and eight best third-placed teams advancing to a round of 32. This will lead to a total of 104 matches over an extended tournament duration.

While the host nations for 2031 (with the USA as the sole bidder) and 2035 (with the UK as the sole bidder) are expected to be confirmed next year, this landmark decision signals FIFA’s commitment to further elevating the women’s game on a global scale.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasised the move as a crucial step in ensuring more member associations can benefit from the tournament and develop their women’s football structures.

This expansion promises more opportunities for the nations like Bangladesh to compete at the highest level.