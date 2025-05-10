Xabi Alonso poised to replace Ancelotti as Real Madrid coach

After an impressive run with Bayer Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso is now on the brink of achieving a long-cherished dream; returning to Real Madrid, this time as head coach. With current manager Carlo Ancelotti expected to depart at end of the season, all signs point toward Alonso’s appointment as the next man to lead Los Blancos.

Xabi Alonso has emerged as the front-runner to take over as Real Madrid’s next manager, with sources indicating that a deal is nearly finalized. The former Spanish international and Real Madrid midfielder is expected to step in following the departure of legendary coach Carlo Ancelotti, who is reportedly set to take charge of Brazilian national team.

Alonso confirmed on Friday that he will leave Bayer Leverkusen at end of the current Bundesliga season. Speaking at a press conference, he said, “I can confirm that the club and I have agreed this will be my final two matches as coach. It feels like the right time to make this announcement.”

Appointed in October 2022, Alonso led Leverkusen to unprecedented success. Under his guidance, the club claimed Bundesliga title last season without a single defeat; historic first. They also finished as Europa League runners-up. This season, however, they’re set to finish behind Bayern Munich in league standings.

Despite intense speculation about his future, Alonso remained tight-lipped about taking over at Real Madrid. “This isn’t the time to discuss what comes next,” he said. “Sunday is about celebrating our journey with the players and the fans. I’m proud of everything we’ve achieved, and I’m grateful to everyone who has supported us.”

Spanish sports outlet Marca reports with confidence that Alonso will replace Ancelotti at Real Madrid. Tensions had reportedly surfaced between Ancelotti and the club earlier this year regarding his decision to leave.

However, those differences now seem to be in the past, with the club preparing to give the Italian coach a respectful farewell.

Ancelotti, who previously led Real to three Champions League titles over two stints, may leave this time without a major European trophy. However, Real Madrid remain strong contenders for La Liga title, which could be sealed with a win over Barcelona in Sunday’s El Clásico.

According to Marca, Real Madrid and Ancelotti reached a mutual understanding around the time of their Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal. Since then, club officials have worked discreetly behind the scenes, with Alonso emerging as their clear first choice.

Alonso’s tactical brilliance, leadership and deep connection with Real Madrid have made him the ideal candidate to guide the club into a new era.