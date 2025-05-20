Dr. Mohammad Shafi officially received his doctor and doctorate degree certificate at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Dr. Omar Mohammed Shafi, the first British Bangladeshi doctor from the distinguished Rafi Shukku family of Deulgram, Beani Bazar, Sylhet, Bangladesh.

This proud achievement is shared by his family, as Prof. Dr. Omar Mohammed Shafi also received both a medical doctor and a Doctor of Philosophy degree at the same convocation, marking a historic moment for the family and the community.

The graduation ceremony took place on Thursday, May 15, at the prestigious Royal Festival Hall in London.

Dr. Shafi was awarded his degree in the proud presence of his parents, siblings, and relatives.

Prof. Dr. Omar Mohammed Shafi is a son of Prominent community leader, President of Redbridge Community Trust, Founder Trustee of Beanibazar Cancer Hospital, Permanent Donor Member of the UK Committee of National Heart Foundation Hospital Sylhet, Mohammad Ohid Uddin.

Ohid Uddin said: as a parents, I and my wife Mrs. Sufia Khanam Uddin express my gratitude to Allah Almighty and pray for our son.

In his speech to the degree recipients at the event, the Head of Faculty said that now the waiting is over, now it is time to just accept the feeling and contribute more to the society. So, let us give you our special greetings.

Founder Secretary of the UK Committee of Heart Foundation Hospital Sylhet and Radio TV personality Misbah Jamal and Publicity Secretary of Heart Foundation Sylhet Abu Taleb Murad congratulated him.