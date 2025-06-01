PSG thrash Inter Milan to win first Champions League title, complete historic treble

Paris Saint-Germain won their first-ever Champions League title in stunning fashion on Saturday, dismantling Inter Milan 5-0 at the Allianz Arena in what is now the biggest winning margin in the history of the competition’s final.

The victory sealed a memorable treble for the French champions, who had already claimed Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France.

Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring in the 12th minute against his former club, before 19-year-old forward Désiré Doué netted twice to become the first teenager since Benfica legend Eusébio in 1962 to score a brace in a European Cup final. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Senny Mayulu added late goals to crown a historic night for PSG.

After years of chasing European glory by signing global stars like Lionel Messi, Neymar, Zlatan Ibrahimović, and Kylian Mbappé, PSG shifted to a youth-focused policy two years ago. Ironically, their breakthrough came in their first season without Mbappé, who joined Real Madrid last summer in pursuit of Champions League success.

The emphatic win makes PSG only the second French club to lift the European Cup, following Marseille’s triumph in 1993. It also marks a second Champions League title for head coach Luis Enrique, who previously led Barcelona to victory in 2015.

“We have made history,” Hakimi said after the match. “This club deserved it for a long time. We’ve become a family under Luis Enrique — he’s changed everything here and deserves this more than anyone.”

The final took place at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena — the same club that had denied PSG their only previous final appearance in 2020. This time, however, thousands of PSG fans were in the stadium to witness a crowning moment, unlike the pandemic-hit loss in Lisbon.

Defender Marquinhos reflected on the club’s journey, paying tribute to former teammates who had come close but fallen short. “This is for everyone who has supported us through the years. We finally did it. This is the best day of my life.”

The scoring began with a sharp move finished by Hakimi following a pass from Doué. Eight minutes later, Doué’s shot deflected off Inter defender Federico Dimarco to double the lead. He added his second just after the hour mark with a composed finish.

Kvaratskhelia made it 4-0 in the 73rd minute, and Mayulu, just two minutes after coming on, added a fifth to complete the record-breaking rout.

PSG’s 5-0 victory surpasses previous finals decided by four-goal margins, including AC Milan’s wins in 1989 and 1994 and Bayern Munich’s triumph in 1974.