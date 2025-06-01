Online GD service operational across Sylhet range

The online General Diary (GD) service has officially been launched across all police stations under the Sylhet Range.

This is another step in Bangladesh Police’s ongoing efforts to simplify and digitalise public services.

Implemented on Sunday following directives from the chief adviser, the initiative allows citizens to file all types of GDs from home, eliminating the need to physically visit a police station.

According to a media release from the Police Headquarters, the online GD service is already in operation under Sylhet Metropolitan Police, Chattogram Metropolitan Police and all police stations within the Chattogram Range.

Earlier, only GDs related to the loss or recovery of items could be submitted online.

With the latest rollout, residents of all districts within the Sylhet Range can now file any category of GD online.

The service is expected to be introduced in other ranges and metropolitan areas in phases, the media release added.

To use the service, users must download the ‘Online GD’ app from the Google Play Store and complete a one-time registration.

For any issues during registration or submission, citizens can contact the 24/7 hotline at 01320001428 for support.