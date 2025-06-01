London’s first public park reopens after upgrades

London’s first public park has reopened after a decade largely spent as a building site for the construction of the Elizabeth line.

Finsbury Circus Gardens has been the focus of a major transformation project by the City of London Corporation since 2023, with the Grade II listed site’s lawn revitalised, seating improved and landscaping added.

The largest open green space in the Square Mile has had 12 additional tree species, more than 13,000 plants and 6,000 bulbs added to its site to boost biodiversity.

Chris Hayward, from the City of London Corporation, said the “tranquil” park was “revitalised and ready to be rediscovered”.

The gardens first became a public park known as “Moor Fields” in the 1600s. A formal layout was introduced by George Dance the Younger in 1815.

For most of the past 10 years, Finsbury Circus Gardens has been closed to the public while it was used by Crossrail to build the nearby Liverpool Street Elizabeth line station.

It was partially reopened on 6 May, with the official reopening due to take place on 4 June.

Hayward said: “Our green spaces play a vital role in making the Square Mile a welcoming and attractive place to live, work, and visit – delivering on our vision for a more inclusive, innovative, and sustainable City.”

The corporation’s natural environment board chairperson, James St John Davis, said the Square Mile’s parks and gardens, which attract over 21 million visits a year “truly punch above their weight”.

He added: “They offer a vital escape from the bustle of daily life.”