Shanto retained as Bangladesh Test captain for another year

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), on Wednesday, extended Najmul Hossain Shanto’s tenure as captain for the Test team for another year.

Allrounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz will continue as the vice-captain, the BCB said in a press release.

Shanto was given Bangladesh’s captaincy in all three formats of the cricket for one year. However at the start of the year, he gave up T20 captaincy but continued to lead in Test and ODI cricket.

After taking up the captaincy role, he led Bangladesh to a historical 2-0 whitewash against Pakistan, that too on Pakistan soil.

But under his captaincy, the side tasted a series whitewash against an inexperienced South African side at home and most recently lost a Test against Zimbabwe.