Man detained in Moulvibazar double Murder

Police arrested the key suspect in connection with a double murder occurred at Kamolganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrested is Mashuk Ali, 52, a resident of the same area.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid and arrested Mashuk from an abandoned house of South Kathalkandi from Adampur union in the upazila.

According to locals, an argument over a land dispute escalated, leading Masuk Ali and Rahena Begum children of the late Ayub Ali from the village to hack their two nieces with sharp weapons.

Masuk’s elder brother Abu Mia’s wife and mother of the deceaseds’ Hazira Begum was critically injured in this incident and has been adimitted to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital.

A case was filed with Kamolganj Police Station against Masuk along with two others in connection with the incident.

Kamolganj Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Abu Jafar Md. Mahfuzul Kabir confirmed the detention and said that efforts are ongoing to catch the remaining suspects.