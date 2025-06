BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman’s wife Zubaida Rahman left Dhaka for London on Thursday morning.

Around 9AM, she went out from Gulshan home in the capital for Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

By a flight of Qatar Airways, Zubaida, also the vice-president of Ziaur Rahman Foundation, left the airport for London.

She came to Dhaka on May 6 with her mother-in-law BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia,ending her 17 years of exile in London.