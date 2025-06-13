Yunus declines meeting with Tulip Siddiq

Bangladesh’s Interim Government Professor Muhammad Yunus, during his recent visit to London, declined to meet Labour MP Tulip Siddiq to discuss ongoing corruption allegations against her.

Yunus described the matter as a “court issue” and expressed confidence in Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), which is investigating Siddiq for allegedly receiving land illegally from the regime of her aunt, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted last year.

Siddiq, who has served as a Labour minister, denies the allegations and claims the accusations are part of a politically motivated smear campaign by Bangladeshi authorities.

In a letter, Siddiq had requested a meeting with Yunus, hoping it could “help clear up the misunderstanding perpetuated by the Anti-Corruption Commission in Dhaka.”

However, Yunus told the BBC, “No, I’m not [meeting] because it’s a legal procedure. I don’t want to interrupt a legal procedure. Let the procedure continue.”

Siddiq has criticized the authorities for failing to provide evidence supporting their claims and for refusing to engage with her legal team.

Responding to this, Yunus said, “It’s a court matter. A court will decide if enough materials are available to pursue the case or cancel it.”

Regarding transparency, Yunus stated, “As chief adviser I have full confidence in our Anti-Corruption Commission and they are doing the right thing.”

When asked if he would seek Siddiq’s extradition if she were found guilty, Yunus replied, “If it is part of the legal procedure, of course.”

In a statement, Siddiq expressed disappointment over Yunus’s refusal to meet her, calling the accusations “fantasy” with no evidence and accusing Yunus of being “at the heart of a political vendetta.”

She added, “If this was a serious legal process they would engage with my lawyers rather than sending bogus correspondence to an address in Dhaka where I have never lived.”

Siddiq hopes Yunus will “end the practice of smearing me in the press and allow the courts to establish that their investigations have nothing to do with me — a British citizen and a proud member of the UK Parliament.”