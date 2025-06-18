Jamaat criticizes govt-BNP joint press conference

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has expressed discomfort over the rare occurrence of a joint press conference between the government and BNP, calling it an embarrassment to all other political parties.

Speaking during National Consensus Commission (NCC) talks on Wednesday, Jamaat’s central Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher also reaffirmed the party’s support for forming the NCC while urging further discussion on its structure and scope.

He noted this was a primary reason behind Jamaat’s initial reluctance to participate in the second phase of talks with National Consensus Commission (NCC).

Taher also revealed that Chief Adviser had engaged in a conversation with Jamaat’s Ameer the previous day, leading to a better understanding of Jamaat’s concerns. This dialogue paved the way for Jamaat’s participation in the subsequent day’s discussions.

“We never intend to see the government fail; rather, we want to cooperate and support it,” Taher added.

On the issue of National Constitutional Council, Jamaat voiced its support, highlighting that the council could help maintain a balance of power in the country.

However, Taher pointed out there are differing opinions within the party regarding the council’s formation and jurisdiction.

Specifically, Jamaat favours excluding the President and chief justice from NCC.

Taher also said the party supports keeping the appointment of three armed forces chiefs outside the council’s authority, though he acknowledged that this matter requires further debate.

The remarks underline Jamaat’s cautious but constructive engagement in the ongoing political dialogue facilitated by NCC.