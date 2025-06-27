Jamaat Ameer demands justice for murdered schoolgirl in Moulvibazar

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr. Shafiqur Rahman has called for justice in the brutal murder of schoolgirl Nafiza Jannat Anjum, warning law enforcement that no injustice or manipulation will be tolerated during the investigation.

During a visit to the victim’s home in Sherpur village of Kulaura’s Brahmanbazar Union on Friday, Dr. Rahman expressed deep condolences to the grieving family. Speaking to reporters afterward, he said, “I told the Officer-in-Charge (OC) clearly — let your pen move only in favor of justice. If any manipulation is attempted under outside influence, there will be accountability — not only in the Hereafter but in this world too.”

He stressed that the accused, Junel Mia, has already confessed to the crime and that there is substantial evidence against him. “If justice is denied despite clear proof, it will send a dangerous message and encourage future atrocities,” he warned.

Dr. Rahman pledged to raise the issue with senior police officials and called for an independent judiciary. “If we see attempts to interfere with the judicial process, we will build public resistance,” he added.

Several senior Jamaat leaders accompanied him, including Assistant Secretary General Adv. Ehsanul Mahbub Zubair, District Ameer Engineer Md. Shahed Ali, and other local officials and activists.

On June 12, schoolgirl Nafiza Jannat Anjum was brutally murdered in Kulaura. The accused, Junel Mia, is currently in custody. Local residents have been demanding swift and exemplary justice, organizing various protests to keep pressure on the authorities.