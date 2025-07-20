Bangladesh’s apparel exports to US grow 21.6% in Jan–May 2025

Bangladesh’s apparel exports to the United States recorded a significant 21.6 percent year-on-year growth in the January–May 2025 period, reaching $3.53 billion.

The latest figures, released by the Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA), indicate that Bangladesh’s performance far outpaced the overall growth in US apparel imports, which rose by just 7.06 percent during the same period to $31.70 billion.

This strong showing places Bangladesh among the top-performing apparel exporters to the US, both in terms of export value and volume. In fact, the volume of garments shipped from Bangladesh rose by 21.03 percent, reflecting robust demand for Bangladeshi-made products despite broader market challenges.

Bangladesh’s growth also comes at a time when some traditional leaders in the sector, like China, have experienced notable setbacks. China’s apparel exports to the US dropped by over 10 percent in value and more than 9 percent in volume. In contrast, other South and Southeast Asian countries—including India, Vietnam, Pakistan, and Cambodia—also reported healthy growth, though Bangladesh and Pakistan led the pack in both value and quantity, reports UNB.

However, the gains in volume were accompanied by pricing pressures. While Vietnam saw the strongest increase in average unit price per piece at 3.47 percent, most other countries, including Cambodia and Pakistan, experienced a decline in price per unit. Bangladesh saw only a slight increase of 0.47 percent, indicating that while the country is shipping more garments, it is also operating under tight pricing margins.

Mohiuddin Rubel, Managing Director of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange and former director of the BGMEA, emphasized that this growth is particularly noteworthy given the global economic uncertainty and continued competition. “Bangladesh’s exports are continuing to grow in the US market despite ongoing challenges,” he told UNB.

The OTEXA data underscores Bangladesh’s strengthening position in the global apparel trade. While competition remains fierce and pricing trends show growing cost sensitivity in the market, Bangladesh’s ability to increase both export value and volume signals resilience and growing preference among US buyers.