The Council of Advisers has given in-principle approval to the draft of the Local Government (City Corporation) (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

The decision was made during the council’s 36th meeting, held at the Chief Adviser’s Office and chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, according to a press release issued by the Cabinet Division.

The draft ordinance will now be forwarded to the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division for final vetting before formal enactment.